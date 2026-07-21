Devastating Strike: Guided Bombs Rock Zaporizhzhia

In the early hours of Tuesday, Zaporizhzhia, a southern Ukrainian city, witnessed devastation as a Russian guided-bomb attack claimed the lives of at least three individuals and left more than a dozen injured, regional officials reported.

The assault set ablaze seven floors of a nine-storey apartment block, according to the regional military administration via the Telegram app. The deceased reportedly included two individuals in their sixties and one aged 49, confirmed Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor.

While Moscow denies aiming its military operations at civilians, the frequency of similar incidents has risen since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, repeatedly striking residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.