BRS Leader Criticizes Congress Over Unfulfilled Housing Promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of betraying public trust through its 'Free Indiramma Houses' scheme. According to Krishank, the government promised free housing to eligible poor families during the Assembly elections but is now demanding Rs 6 lakh from beneficiaries, raising doubts about the project's intentions.

Krishank argues that asking poor families to contribute financially contradicts the initial promise and deceives the electorate. He emphasized that this approach tarnishes the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in whose name the scheme was established. Krishank demanded the immediate construction of 6,000 houses in Secunderabad Cantonment, a promise made during a by-election campaign.

Highlighting widespread public dissatisfaction across Telangana, Krishank noted that many regret supporting the Congress, given its failure to deliver on key welfare commitments. He asserted that if the government fails to construct even a single Indiramma House before the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, it forfeits the moral right to request votes.