Robust Enforcement: CAQM's 135th Meeting Steers NCR Air Quality Initiatives

The 135th meeting of CAQM's Enforcement Task Force reviewed compliance and enforcement actions from July 1 to July 13. Key actions included issuing compliance orders, sealing DG sets, and closing violators. Emphasis was placed on adoption of road standards to reduce dust, with over 27,000 inspections completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:05 IST
Robust Enforcement: CAQM's 135th Meeting Steers NCR Air Quality Initiatives
Representative Image (Photo/CAQM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 135th Enforcement Task Force meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR assessed enforcement actions and compliance from July 1 to July 13. The task force's inspections reached 175 locations, encompassing construction sites, industrial units, and diesel generator setups, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

As a result of identified violations, the task force proposed closing one industry and sealing 19 diesel generators, alongside issuing nine compliance orders and environmental compensations in four instances. The review also covered actions from the 134th meeting, highlighting the enforcement of all actionable cases across various sectors. Resumption orders were issued post-compliance verification, including key locations in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Reviewing enforcement till date, over 27,000 units have been inspected, leading to 1,803 closure directions with compliance-confirmed resumption for 1,446. The meeting underlined road redevelopment compliance in Ghaziabad and stressed adherence to the Standard Framework to curb dust pollution. The Commission emphasized strengthening enforcement, ensuring agency coordination, and focusing on industrial emissions and construction activities.

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