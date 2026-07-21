Market Rally Amid Oil Surge and Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, major stock indexes soared, with the Nasdaq and semiconductor shares leading the charge alongside a notable increase in oil prices. The geopolitical conflict involving Iran contributed to the rise in oil costs, pushing them to a five-week high.

The yield on ten-year U.S. Treasury notes reached a two-month peak as market players speculated on the implications of increased oil prices for potential future Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Amid this backdrop, two oil tankers, carrying Saudi crude, altered their course in the Red Sea due to threats from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

In the trade arena, the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on select Canadian imports, responding to what it termed discriminatory trade practices, as U.S. and Mexican officials prepared for further North American trade talks.