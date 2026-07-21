Buti Manamela Orders Governance Review at MICT SETA

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has referred governance and leadership concerns at the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) to the National Skills Authority (NSA) for an independent assessment, following recent instability involving the organisation's leadership.

The move comes after developments affecting the SETA's Accounting Authority and executive management, including the resignation of senior executives, prompting the Department of Higher Education and Training to seek an objective review of the institution's governance.

National Skills Authority to conduct rapid assessment

According to the department, the National Skills Authority has been instructed to carry out a rapid governance assessment to establish the facts surrounding the recent developments, evaluate existing governance processes and recommend any measures needed to restore stability. The assessment will also examine whether additional interventions are required to strengthen institutional governance, protect service delivery and ensure that the organisation continues to operate effectively.

The department said the review reflects the strategic importance of MICT SETA within South Africa's post-school education and training system, making it essential that governance concerns are addressed quickly and in accordance with the law.

Stakeholders to be consulted during the process

The Minister expects the National Skills Authority to engage all relevant stakeholders as part of the assessment before providing an interim briefing on urgent issues and submitting a comprehensive report with recommendations within the prescribed timeframe.

The department said it will consider the NSA's findings before deciding whether any further action is necessary and will avoid commenting on matters while the assessment is underway.

Part of broader governance reforms across SETAs

The referral forms part of the Department of Higher Education and Training's wider programme to strengthen governance, accountability and institutional effectiveness across the country's Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs). Officials said the objective is to ensure that every SETA remains focused on its core responsibility of developing the skills needed to support inclusive economic growth, industrialisation and employment creation as government advances its Skills Revolution agenda.

Skills programmes to continue without disruption

Manamela emphasised that referring the matter to the National Skills Authority should not be interpreted as a finding of wrongdoing against any individual or institution. He said the process is intended to resolve governance concerns through a transparent, fair and evidence-based assessment while protecting the credibility of the institution.

The department also assured learners, employers and other stakeholders that MICT SETA's skills development programmes and support services will continue without interruption while the governance assessment is conducted.