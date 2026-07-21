French Mayor Evacuated Over Threats from Notorious Drug Gang

In a significant move, the mayor of Alès in southern France was evacuated by authorities due to a potential threat from the country's leading drug gang. The incident underscores France's escalating battle against drug-related crime, especially with the growing influence of the DZ Mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:12 IST
French Mayor Evacuated Over Threats from Notorious Drug Gang
Mayor
  • Country:
  • France

The mayor of Alès in southern France was urgently evacuated under police protection after authorities learned of a credible threat from a notorious drug gang. This comes amid France's intensifying fight against drug crime, with the DZ Mafia emerging as a significant national threat.

The DZ Mafia, originating from Marseille, has rapidly grown to become one of the country's principal security concerns due to their dominance in the narcotics trade. While such threats against politicians are uncommon, the situation highlights the gang's attempts to extend its influence to Alès.

Earlier this month, the mayor faced threats when 9mm bullets were left in his mailbox alongside threatening graffiti. The case is now being handled by France's National Prosecutor’s Office for the Fight Against Organized Crime, which focuses on the DZ Mafia and the escalating drug crime in the country.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026