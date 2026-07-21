French Mayor Evacuated Over Threats from Notorious Drug Gang

The mayor of Alès in southern France was urgently evacuated under police protection after authorities learned of a credible threat from a notorious drug gang. This comes amid France's intensifying fight against drug crime, with the DZ Mafia emerging as a significant national threat.

The DZ Mafia, originating from Marseille, has rapidly grown to become one of the country's principal security concerns due to their dominance in the narcotics trade. While such threats against politicians are uncommon, the situation highlights the gang's attempts to extend its influence to Alès.

Earlier this month, the mayor faced threats when 9mm bullets were left in his mailbox alongside threatening graffiti. The case is now being handled by France's National Prosecutor’s Office for the Fight Against Organized Crime, which focuses on the DZ Mafia and the escalating drug crime in the country.