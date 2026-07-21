High-Stakes Showdown: House GOP Races Against Time to Pass Key Legislation

Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives confront a critical test on Tuesday. They aim to advance legislation pivotal to President Donald Trump's agenda, grappling with a narrow majority that has recently stalled multiple bills.

The House is scheduled for an afternoon vote on several critical measures, such as a $1.15-trillion defense policy bill, a funding resolution for federal agencies, and a $95-billion budget resolution. These are essential parts of Trump's legislative objectives, including the SAVE America Act and partisan voter ID initiatives.

With just a two-vote margin for error, House Speaker Mike Johnson faces challenges from within his party. Divergent views among Republicans and unified Democratic opposition leave the outcome uncertain as lawmakers strive to address these issues before their August break.