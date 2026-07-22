Renewing Old Ties: U.S. Eyes Strategic Partnership with Solomon Islands Amid China Tensions
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale to strengthen ties and signed a letter to reinstate the Peace Corps. The meeting addressed concerns over China's influence in the region and discussed investment initiatives, including funding for unexploded ordnance removal.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is taking steps to reinvigorate its strategic ties with the Solomon Islands amid growing concerns about China's influence in the region. During a recent meeting, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale explored initiatives to boost investment and cooperation.
One significant outcome was the signing of a letter of intent to bring the Peace Corps back to the islands after a 25-year hiatus. Alongside this, the State Department pledged $6 million to help remove unexploded World War Two ordnance in the area, underscoring the commitment to regional safety and development.
The meeting also comes at a sensitive time, following a controversial missile test by China in the South Pacific, which drew regional criticism. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Wale emphasized stronger ties with Australia, marking a strategic shift amid growing security concerns.