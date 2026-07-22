Renewing Old Ties: U.S. Eyes Strategic Partnership with Solomon Islands Amid China Tensions

The United States is taking steps to reinvigorate its strategic ties with the Solomon Islands amid growing concerns about China's influence in the region. During a recent meeting, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale explored initiatives to boost investment and cooperation.

One significant outcome was the signing of a letter of intent to bring the Peace Corps back to the islands after a 25-year hiatus. Alongside this, the State Department pledged $6 million to help remove unexploded World War Two ordnance in the area, underscoring the commitment to regional safety and development.

The meeting also comes at a sensitive time, following a controversial missile test by China in the South Pacific, which drew regional criticism. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Wale emphasized stronger ties with Australia, marking a strategic shift amid growing security concerns.