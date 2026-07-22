New Leadership in Britain's Financial Sector: Rigby Takes the Helm

Andy Burnham, Britain's new Prime Minister, appointed Lucy Rigby as the City Minister, tasking her with the responsibility of managing the UK's financial services sector. Rigby previously served in this role and as Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Keir Starmer's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 03:30 IST
New Leadership in Britain's Financial Sector: Rigby Takes the Helm
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced Lucy Rigby as the country's City Minister on Tuesday. This strategic appointment places Rigby at the forefront of the nation's financial services sector, as she assumes responsibility for overseeing this vital area.

Rigby brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously under the administration of Keir Starmer. Her prior tenure from September last year until May saw her influencing key financial policies before her promotion to Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

This leadership change signals a continuity of expertise and aims to bolster Britain's financial sector amid ongoing economic challenges and transformations.

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