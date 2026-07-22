New Leadership in Britain's Financial Sector: Rigby Takes the Helm

In a significant move, Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced Lucy Rigby as the country's City Minister on Tuesday. This strategic appointment places Rigby at the forefront of the nation's financial services sector, as she assumes responsibility for overseeing this vital area.

Rigby brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously under the administration of Keir Starmer. Her prior tenure from September last year until May saw her influencing key financial policies before her promotion to Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

This leadership change signals a continuity of expertise and aims to bolster Britain's financial sector amid ongoing economic challenges and transformations.