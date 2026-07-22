Chelsea Breaks the Bank for Morgan Rogers: A Record-Breaking Signing

Chelsea FC has signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million, making him the most expensive British player. Rogers, an England international, joins Chelsea on a contract until 2033, after helping Villa win the Europa League. He looks forward to contributing to Chelsea’s future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 03:06 IST
Chelsea Breaks the Bank for Morgan Rogers: A Record-Breaking Signing
Morgan Rogers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea Football Club has captured headlines by securing England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a record-setting contract until 2033. According to British media, the £117 million deal makes Rogers the priciest British player in history.

While financial terms were not disclosed by the clubs, reports from Sky Sports confirm the transfer amount exceeded the £116 million Manchester City recently expended on midfielder Elliot Anderson. Rogers is now Chelsea’s most costly acquisition, surpassing their prior record held by midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rogers stated, "Chelsea, being the biggest club in London, is a dream team I've admired since childhood. The club's direction under the new management and its talented squad excites me greatly." At Aston Villa, Rogers' tenure was highlighted by a Europa League victory, further cementing his credentials.

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