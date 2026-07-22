FCC Considers Ban on Military-Grade Drones
The Federal Communications Commission has tentatively decided to ban the import of certain military-grade drones. Initially, all new models from foreign producers were barred in December. Exemptions not including China will remain valid until January 2028.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that could redefine the drone industry, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its preliminary decision to ban the importation of certain foreign-produced military-grade drones.
This decision follows a December ruling that barred all new models of foreign drones, although exemptions were later provided for non-Chinese models and components.
The FCC aims to extend these exemptions until January 2028, indicating a careful approach to regulating sensitive drone technology.
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