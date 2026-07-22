Lucy's Second Stint: Steering Britain's Financial Future

In a decisive move by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Lucy Rigby has been appointed as Britain's City Minister. This position places her at the helm of the nation's financial services sector.

Previously serving under Keir Starmer's administration, Rigby returns to a role she held from September last year until May. Her responsibilities will extend across policy and regulation impacting banks, insurers, asset managers, and fintech firms.

Moreover, she retains her duties as Economic Secretary to the Treasury, fortifying her influence over economic policy and serving as a crucial liaison between government and the City of London.