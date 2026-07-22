Lucy's Second Stint: Steering Britain's Financial Future

Lucy Rigby has been re-appointed as Britain's City Minister by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. She will oversee the financial services sector, affecting banks, insurers, asset managers, and fintech. Previously in the same role under Keir Starmer's government, Rigby also serves as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 03:44 IST
Lucy's Second Stint: Steering Britain's Financial Future
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Lucy Rigby has been appointed as Britain's City Minister. This position places her at the helm of the nation's financial services sector.

Previously serving under Keir Starmer's administration, Rigby returns to a role she held from September last year until May. Her responsibilities will extend across policy and regulation impacting banks, insurers, asset managers, and fintech firms.

Moreover, she retains her duties as Economic Secretary to the Treasury, fortifying her influence over economic policy and serving as a crucial liaison between government and the City of London.

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