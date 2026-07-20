Life Sentence for Sinaloa Cartel's 'El Mayo' in U.S.

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, a notorious Mexican drug kingpin, received a life sentence on Monday in a U.S. court. This follows his plea deal last year, admitting to decades of cocaine trafficking as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn, solidifying Zambada's position as one of the highest-profile traffickers sentenced in the U.S. since Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2019 conviction.

Despite the sentence, U.S. prosecutors remain concerned about Zambada's ability to orchestrate cartel activities from behind bars, posing continued security risks.