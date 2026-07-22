New Zealand eases firearms rules with Arms Bill changes

The New Zealand Government has announced further changes to the Arms Bill, saying the updated legislation will create a more practical and balanced firearms system while maintaining public safety. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the latest amendments reflect feedback from licensed firearm owners, industry groups and the Justice Select Committee, replacing rules that many believed created unnecessary burdens without addressing criminal misuse of firearms.

The Government has accepted a series of recommendations made by the Justice Select Committee and will introduce additional amendments designed to improve the law's operation before it comes into force.

Government accepts practical reforms

McKee said thousands of licensed firearm owners participated in the public consultation process, resulting in several changes being incorporated into the legislation. She said the revised Bill removes unnecessary administrative requirements while improving how the firearms system functions for responsible owners and organisations.

Among the adopted recommendations, gunsmiths will now be allowed to possess pistols or restricted firearms for up to 21 days without requiring a permit to possess or immediately recording the transfer in the firearms registry, extending the current seven-day limit.

The Bill also extends multi-entry visitor firearms licences to 18 months, making it easier for overseas visitors returning for events such as duck shooting, hunting seasons and sporting competitions. Museum workers will no longer require special endorsements when handling firearms as part of their duties, while museum worker licences will increase from five years initially to ten years upon renewal.

The legislation also allows firearms licences to be temporarily suspended outside normal business hours when urgent action is needed, including situations involving family violence or immediate risks of self-harm or harm to others.

Independent review process strengthened

The Government is proposing additional amendments through a Supplementary Order Paper to strengthen the independence of firearms licensing decisions. One key change removes the Arms Regulator's ability to appoint members of the Firearms Licensing Review Committee, ensuring appeals are considered independently from the organisation responsible for the original licensing decision. The amendments will also require review committee members to possess stronger firearms safety knowledge and practical firearms experience.

Other proposed changes remove the requirement for permit-to-possess approvals when acquiring major parts used in restricted firearms where those parts are also commonly used in standard firearms. The Government also plans to remove provisions allowing the regulator to proactively extend firearms licences, noting that existing arrangements already provide extensions when renewal applications are submitted before licences expire.

New regulations to roll out from September

Alongside the legislative changes, Cabinet has agreed to reduce the annual number of scheduled pistol shooting activities required to maintain a pistol endorsement from 12 to 10. McKee said the adjustment recognises that illness, shooting range closures and other unforeseen events can prevent licence holders from meeting the current requirement without delivering any additional public safety benefits. Most provisions of the updated Arms Bill are scheduled to take effect on 23 September 2026, with the remaining changes and supporting regulations being introduced progressively before the legislation is fully implemented by 23 February 2028.