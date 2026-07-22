Latvia Confronts Migrant Influx Amidst Eastern Tensions

Latvia is grappling with a rising number of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus, with Latvian soldiers recently using tear gas and warning shots to halt aggressive migrants. As tensions rise, Latvia accuses Belarus and Russia of coordinating the influx as a destabilization strategy, which both deny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:17 IST
Latvia Confronts Migrant Influx Amidst Eastern Tensions
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvian soldiers have employed tear gas and fired warning shots as measures to prevent migrants from entering via the Belarusian border, as reported on Wednesday. These actions occurred amid growing concerns shared by Latvian citizens regarding the surging number of migrants attempting border crossings.

Latvia, along with fellow NATO members Poland and Lithuania, has accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating an intentional increase in migrant flows from the Middle East and Africa to destabilize its eastern borders. Recent events involved migrants aggressively confronting soldiers by throwing logs in an effort to breach the border.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs highlighted the challenges posed by the escalating migrant situation, identifying it as a 'hybrid threat.' Despite increasing border security, the crisis continues to impact Latvia's resources and societal concerns.

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