UNHCR alarmed after deadly migrant boat tragedies off Mauritania

A series of deadly maritime incidents off the coast of Mauritania has left at least 144 refugees and migrants dead or missing, prompting renewed concern from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) over the dangers of one of the world's deadliest migration routes. The agency says the latest tragedies highlight the desperate risks many people continue to take while trying to reach Europe through the Atlantic Ocean.

UNHCR described the incidents as a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of unsafe sea crossings, with many people fleeing hardship, conflict or persecution only to face life-threatening conditions at sea.

Rescue operations save hundreds of people

Between 14 and 18 July, three rescue and disembarkation operations were carried out in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, bringing 387 people safely ashore. UNHCR worked alongside Mauritanian authorities and humanitarian organisations during each operation to assist survivors and identify people in need of international protection.

The most devastating incident involved a boat rescued on 18 July after passengers had spent nearly 25 days stranded in the Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had departed from Bufaloto in The Gambia on its journey towards Spain, but only 38 people survived while 143 others were reported dead or missing.

Among those rescued were two children who lost every member of their family during the voyage. They are now receiving medical care in hospital together with other survivors. A separate rescue operation on 14 July also recorded one passenger's death.

Atlantic route remains one of the world's deadliest

UNHCR said the route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands continues to claim lives because of vast travel distances, overcrowded and unseaworthy boats, unpredictable weather conditions and the limited ability to conduct timely rescues far out at sea.

Although arrivals to the Canary Islands have fallen sharply this year, dropping by 61 per cent compared with 2025 to around 4,400 arrivals by 15 July, the dangers facing those attempting the crossing remain unchanged. Many boats begin their journeys more than 2,000 kilometres away from their intended destination, making survival increasingly difficult when vessels encounter problems.

Deaths continue despite lower arrivals

Across all major Mediterranean and Atlantic sea routes, more than 40,000 people have reached Europe by sea in 2026, compared with over 65,000 during the same period last year. Even with fewer crossings, UNHCR says deaths and disappearances remain alarmingly high, with many incidents occurring far from public attention and some boats disappearing without any trace.

The agency believes stronger international efforts are needed to address the reasons people undertake such dangerous journeys. It is calling for greater investment in tackling the root causes of displacement while expanding safe and legal pathways, including higher refugee resettlement opportunities, labour mobility schemes and education programmes. So far this year, Mauritania has recorded 17 rescue and disembarkation operations in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott, with 2,147 people brought safely to shore.