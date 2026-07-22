Congo Sets Deadline for Local Stake Ownership in Mining

The Democratic Republic of Congo will start enforcing a requirement for mining companies to offer local ownership stakes beginning July 31. This move comes despite pushback from major copper and cobalt miners. The 2018 law mandates a 10% equity transfer to Congolese nationals, with 5% reserved for employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:33 IST
Congo Sets Deadline for Local Stake Ownership in Mining
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to implement a key mining reform by mandating local ownership stakes in mining companies starting July 31, the mines ministry confirmed. Despite protests from major players in the industry, the government insists on enforcing the contested 2018 law requiring companies to transfer 10% equity to Congolese nationals, including a 5% share for employees.

On Tuesday, the mines ministry reaffirmed the looming deadline following discussions with mining firms about a decree outlining how the rule will take effect. A mines ministry official stated that companies had been made aware of the July 31 timeline during discussions with government representatives, with an ad hoc committee formed to finalize minor technical amendments.

Questions remain over the execution of the local ownership law, and potential penalties for non-compliance are yet undisclosed. Amid rising commodity prices, the Congo is joining a growing trend among African nations seeking to maximize their resource wealth. The government is contemplating measures like interest-free loans to aid employees in acquiring equity stakes.

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