In a significant decision, Bulgaria's parliament has approved the temporary stationing of U.S. tanker aircraft at the Bezmer military base, despite Iranian warnings of complicity in aggression. The vote reflects Bulgaria's commitment to its international agreements.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov reassured lawmakers that no offensive weapons would be stationed in the country, maintaining Bulgaria's non-involvement in military actions. This move is part of an agreement with the U.S. highlighting mutual cooperation and security assurance.

The decision saw opposition from local mayors citing security concerns, yet gained overwhelming parliamentary support. The U.S. European Command emphasized continued cooperation with Bulgaria on security measures, countering any potential threats in the region.