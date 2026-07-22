India, Panama deepen maritime partnership with focus on trade and logistics

Sonowal said India and Panama are well placed to work together by combining Panama's position as one of the world's leading maritime logistics hubs with India's rapidly expanding maritime capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:06 IST
India, Panama deepen maritime partnership with focus on trade and logistics
As part of the next phase of engagement, Sonowal invited Panama's Minister of Maritime Affairs to participate in India Maritime Week 2026 in New Delhi. Image Credit: X(@shipmin_india)
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India and Panama have agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation by expanding collaboration in shipping, logistics, port development, maritime security and digital innovation, as both countries seek to build stronger trade links and improve global connectivity. The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of maritime partnerships in supporting resilient supply chains and creating new opportunities for investment and economic growth, with both countries identifying shipping and logistics as central pillars of their future relationship.

Maritime partnership set to expand

Sonowal said India and Panama are well placed to work together by combining Panama's position as one of the world's leading maritime logistics hubs with India's rapidly expanding maritime capabilities. He noted that stronger cooperation could improve trade, encourage investment and strengthen India's engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Both sides also acknowledged the long-standing maritime relationship between the two countries, which dates back to the 19th century, while recognising the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties over the years.

Focus on security, skills and digital transformation

During the talks, Panama identified four priority areas for future cooperation. These include maritime security, technical collaboration between India's Directorate General of Shipping and the Panama Maritime Authority, maritime education and workforce development, and digital transformation through artificial intelligence, smart port logistics and maritime single-window systems.

Sonowal highlighted India's ongoing investments in ports, inland waterways, logistics, shipbuilding, cruise tourism and green maritime initiatives, describing Panama as a natural gateway for India's trade with Central America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

New opportunities for port development and green shipping

The Indian minister proposed accelerating discussions on a bilateral agreement covering maritime transportation and port development while expanding cooperation in green ship recycling, seafarer welfare, skill development and port modernisation. He also called for greater collaboration in warehousing, maritime infrastructure and digital technologies to improve efficiency across the shipping sector.

As part of the next phase of engagement, Sonowal invited Panama's Minister of Maritime Affairs to participate in India Maritime Week 2026 in New Delhi. Both countries agreed to continue discussions through stronger institutional partnerships to build a more connected, efficient and sustainable maritime ecosystem.

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