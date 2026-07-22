CCI clears Brink's acquisition of NCR Atleos

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Brink's presence in the ATM services segment by combining its existing cash management capabilities with NCR Atleos' technology and operational expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:10 IST
CCI clears Brink's acquisition of NCR Atleos
Competition Commission of India (CCI) (Photo/X/@CCI_India) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of financial technology company NCR Atleos Corporation by global cash management firm The Brink's Company, clearing the way for the US-based company to take full ownership of the ATM solutions provider. The approval covers Brink's proposal to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of NCR Atleos. Once the transaction is completed, NCR Atleos will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Brink's.

Brink's is a global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions and ATM managed services, with operations spanning more than 100 countries. In India, the company operates through Brink's India Private Limited, where its primary business includes cash replenishment for ATMs and related first-line maintenance services.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Brink's presence in the ATM services segment by combining its existing cash management capabilities with NCR Atleos' technology and operational expertise.

NCR Atleos has broad ATM technology operations

NCR Atleos is a financial technology company specialising in self-service banking solutions. Its Indian operations cover a wide range of ATM-related services, including the manufacture and supply of ATM hardware through its Chennai production facility, development and licensing of ATM software, managed ATM services such as monitoring, help-desk support and transaction processing, along with first-line and second-line ATM maintenance. These capabilities make the company an important player in India's ATM infrastructure and banking technology ecosystem.

CCI approves full acquisition

With the Competition Commission's approval, the proposed transaction has cleared India's competition review process. After the deal is finalised, Brink's will gain complete ownership and control of NCR Atleos, bringing together cash management services, ATM technology and maintenance operations under a single corporate structure.

The acquisition reflects continued consolidation in the financial technology and ATM services sector as companies seek to expand integrated banking and cash management solutions across global markets.

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