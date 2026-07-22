U.S. Court Prepares for Historic Trial of Nicolas Maduro on Drug Trafficking Charges

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are gearing up to stand trial on drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court come June 2027. The high-profile case marks a significant moment in U.S. legal proceedings as they face allegations of leveraging political power for drug operations.

Maduro, clad in beige prison attire, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom, escorted by U.S. marshals, for a hearing before District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. Captured during a covert raid authorized by then-President Donald Trump, Maduro and Flores, aged 63 and 69 respectively, were taken into custody at their Caracas residence.

The indictment claims the couple used their leadership roles in Venezuela to facilitate cocaine trafficking. While they plead not guilty, their defense attorney, Barry Pollack, aims to argue for dismissal based on Maduro's claimed immunity from prosecution as a head of state. Legal motions and potential appeals are on the horizon as both parties prepare for the forthcoming trial.