U.S. Court Prepares for Historic Trial of Nicolas Maduro on Drug Trafficking Charges

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to face a trial on U.S. drug trafficking charges starting June 2027. Accused of facilitating cocaine shipments, they were captured in a dramatic raid ordered by former President Trump. Legal battles over head-of-state immunity loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:52 IST
U.S. Court Prepares for Historic Trial of Nicolas Maduro on Drug Trafficking Charges
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are gearing up to stand trial on drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court come June 2027. The high-profile case marks a significant moment in U.S. legal proceedings as they face allegations of leveraging political power for drug operations.

Maduro, clad in beige prison attire, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom, escorted by U.S. marshals, for a hearing before District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. Captured during a covert raid authorized by then-President Donald Trump, Maduro and Flores, aged 63 and 69 respectively, were taken into custody at their Caracas residence.

The indictment claims the couple used their leadership roles in Venezuela to facilitate cocaine trafficking. While they plead not guilty, their defense attorney, Barry Pollack, aims to argue for dismissal based on Maduro's claimed immunity from prosecution as a head of state. Legal motions and potential appeals are on the horizon as both parties prepare for the forthcoming trial.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026