During a recent visit to Tibet, Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking leader, emphasized the need for social stability and the enforcement of a new ethnic unity law. Wang's visit to Tibet included stops in Lhasa and Ngari prefecture, focusing on aligning Tibetan Buddhism with Communist Party priorities.

Wang's visit came shortly after a new law on ethnic unity took effect on July 1, drawing international criticism. The legislation gives Beijing authority to act against those it considers disruptive to ethnic unity. A related incident involving a Tibetan man's self-immolation in New York highlights ongoing tensions.

Wang reiterated the Communist Party's stance on adapting Tibetan Buddhism to socialist frameworks, promoting the Sinicisation of religion in China. His tour underscored the party's commitment to unity and stability in Tibet, paralleling similar initiatives in the Xinjiang region.