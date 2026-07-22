Coal Ministry unveils roadmap for sustainable mine closure

India is reshaping the future of its mining sector by turning closed coal mines into centres of environmental restoration, clean energy, community development and new economic opportunities. The Ministry of Coal unveiled this vision with the release of AAROH: Annual Report on Mine Closure, a first-of-its-kind publication documenting the country's scientific approach to mine closure and land repurposing, while announcing new partnerships and initiatives to strengthen sustainable mining practices.

The report was launched in New Delhi in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey and senior government officials, alongside representatives from industry, academia and international organisations.

AAROH showcases India's changing approach to mine closure

The AAROH report documents the transformation of 42 scientifically closed coal mines across the country, highlighting ecological restoration, structured land reclamation, community-focused development and sustainable post-mining land use. Each mine profile includes details of restoration measures, before-and-after visuals and digital documentation that captures the journey from exhausted mining sites to productive landscapes.

The publication also outlines key policy initiatives introduced by the Ministry of Coal, including the RECLAIM Framework, L.I.V.E.S. Framework, SUVIKALP Mine Repurposing Tool and SUVIKALP Samvaad, which promote scientific planning, stakeholder participation and responsible utilisation of post-mining land.

Government sets ambitious targets for mine restoration

Addressing the gathering, G. Kishan Reddy said India has scientifically closed 42 coal mines, including 33 during the past year, and plans to close another 147 mines over the next two to three years using scientific methods. He announced that nearly 25 per cent of approved mine closure costs have been earmarked for community development, creating an estimated investment potential of around ₹10,000 crore over the next decade. The government has also created a dedicated corpus of more than ₹40,000 crore to support scientific and progressive mine closure across the country.

The minister said reclaimed mining land is already being converted for renewable energy projects, water conservation, eco-tourism, agriculture and community infrastructure, creating fresh opportunities for economic growth while restoring damaged ecosystems.

India, Germany strengthen cooperation on sustainable mining

A major highlight of the event was the signing of an implementation agreement between the Ministry of Coal and the German development agency GIZ for technical cooperation on the management of mines nearing closure. Supported by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and co-financed by the European Union, the €10 million project will run until 2030 and focus on scientific mine closure, technical capacity building and the adoption of global best practices.

Officials said the partnership reflects growing India-European cooperation in promoting sustainable economic development and environmentally responsible mining practices.

Coal NEER and Jharia projects support local communities

The ministry also launched Coal NEER, a new initiative that converts treated mine water into safe bottled drinking water using advanced purification technologies. Coal India subsidiaries have established the plants to improve access to clean drinking water in mining regions while creating livelihood opportunities for local Self-Help Groups.

In another development, tripartite agreements were signed to establish an industry-linked skill centre and a technical textile manufacturing ecosystem under the revised Jharia Master Plan. These projects are expected to generate employment, strengthen rehabilitation efforts and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for families living in the coalfield region. The initiatives reflect the Ministry's broader strategy of ensuring that mining continues to benefit communities even after extraction activities have ended.