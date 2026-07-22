Cry for Justice: Petition Filed Against Anti-Immigrant Attacks in South Africa

Two Ghanaian activists have urged the International Criminal Court to investigate potential crimes against humanity in South Africa, amid escalating anti-immigrant violence. The petition highlights a pattern of attacks against migrants and criticizes the government's failure to address these crimes, including murder and looting, amidst xenophobic unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:03 IST
Cry for Justice: Petition Filed Against Anti-Immigrant Attacks in South Africa
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

Two Ghanaian nationals have appealed to the International Criminal Court, calling for an investigation into attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa. They assert these acts might be classified as crimes against humanity.

The petition, filed by Palgrave Boakye-Danquah and Emmanuel Kotin, outlines a disturbing pattern of systematic violence against migrants. It criticizes President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration for inadequate responses, despite repeated incidents of violence. The plea comes amid a rise in anti-immigrant protests linked to crime and unemployment woes.

The call for action adds pressure on South African authorities, as the International Criminal Court has yet to respond. Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa continues to condemn xenophobic violence, urging against the scapegoating of immigrants.

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