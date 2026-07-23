Diplomacy and Defense: Zelenskiy and U.S. Envoys Seek Peace Accord

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaged in discussions aimed at rejuvenating diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. Both parties confirmed the correspondence, emphasizing the need for peace in the region.

Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for a dignified peace and highlighted ongoing contact with U.S. representatives. A social media post detailed his earlier meeting with U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, focusing on Patriot air defense systems.

President Donald Trump has agreed to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors following a meeting with Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Turkey. This move aligns with Ukraine's strategic priority amid persistent Russian missile attacks.