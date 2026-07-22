Mossad Chief's Washington Visit: Key Discussions on Iran War

The head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency recently visited Washington to discuss the Iran war, marking his first U.S. trip since assuming office. During this visit, he held meetings with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House officials. This has been reported by Axios based on unnamed sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:10 IST
Mossad Chief's Washington Visit: Key Discussions on Iran War
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In a significant diplomatic move, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency made his inaugural visit to Washington, D.C. a fortnight ago to deliberate on the Iran war. The trip marks his first to the U.S. capital since taking office.

According to an Axios report citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation, the Mossad chief engaged in discussions with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and top White House officials.

The meetings underscore the importance of U.S.-Israeli cooperation amidst rising tensions with Iran, highlighting the ongoing and evolving geopolitical challenges in the region.

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