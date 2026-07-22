Mossad Chief's Washington Visit: Key Discussions on Iran War

In a significant diplomatic move, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency made his inaugural visit to Washington, D.C. a fortnight ago to deliberate on the Iran war. The trip marks his first to the U.S. capital since taking office.

According to an Axios report citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation, the Mossad chief engaged in discussions with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and top White House officials.

The meetings underscore the importance of U.S.-Israeli cooperation amidst rising tensions with Iran, highlighting the ongoing and evolving geopolitical challenges in the region.