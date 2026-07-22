Tensions Peak: Philippine and Chinese Vessels Clash in South China Sea

The foreign ministers of the Philippines and China convened in Manila on Wednesday to address a recent maritime incident in the contentious South China Sea.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, through a post on X, expressed strong objections to what she termed 'unacceptable actions' against Filipino personnel. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi countered with accusations of 'egregious' behavior by the Philippine side, alleging that they rammed Chinese vessels.

The altercation, occurring at the Second Thomas Shoal earlier in the week, underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and mitigating future conflicts as bilateral relations remain under strain.