U.S. security officials signal a move towards closer relations with Erik Prince's private military company operating in Haiti, as human rights groups express concerns over civilian deaths linked to drone strikes carried out by the firm. These actions align Prince, a key Trump ally, with ongoing U.S. military interests.

Since March 2025, Prince's company, Vectus Global, has deployed drones under a government-backed initiative targeting armed gangs in Haiti. Human Rights Watch reports significant civilian casualties, including 17 children, amid escalating drone operations. Despite this, U.S. military advisors praise the cooperation between Vectus Global and Haitian officials.

While the U.S. Department of Defense promotes joint efforts with Haiti, a State Department representative emphasizes the need for careful coordination to minimize civilian risks. These complexities present ethical and strategic challenges as U.S. citizens working for Vectus avoid mandated activity disclosures, complicating oversight.