U.S. Military Intensifies Strikes on Iran

The U.S. military announced a new series of airstrikes on Iranian territory, sanctioned by President Donald Trump. This action represents the 12th consecutive night of military engagements.

The U.S. Central Command released a statement confirming the continued operations. The objective is to diminish Iran's potential to obstruct civilian and commercial maritime transit in nearby waters.

By maintaining pressure, U.S. forces aim to secure these channels and mitigate risks to regional commerce and navigation.