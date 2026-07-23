U.S. Military Intensifies Strikes on Iran
The U.S. military has launched another round of strikes on Iran under the directive of President Donald Trump, marking the 12th consecutive night of sustained attacks. The mission aims to impair Iran's capacity to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels navigating regional waters.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced a new series of airstrikes on Iranian territory, sanctioned by President Donald Trump. This action represents the 12th consecutive night of military engagements.
The U.S. Central Command released a statement confirming the continued operations. The objective is to diminish Iran's potential to obstruct civilian and commercial maritime transit in nearby waters.
By maintaining pressure, U.S. forces aim to secure these channels and mitigate risks to regional commerce and navigation.
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