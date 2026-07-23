House Republicans Push Partisan Budget and Election Overhaul Ahead of Midterms

In a decisive move, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives moved forward on Wednesday with President Donald Trump's partisan budget plan and voting restriction initiatives. The strategic push aims to strengthen the party's position ahead of the November midterm elections.

Despite the House's fervent support, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate. President Trump's advocates advanced the measure, which also imposes restrictions on stock market trading by congressional members, amid ongoing concerns about lawmakers profiting from insider information.

The $95 billion budget proposal, which narrowly passed the House, seeks to channel substantial funds to the Pentagon while also introducing controversial election reforms. Critics, including many Democrats, argue that the measures offer minimal relief to pressing economic issues, warning of increasing government deficits.