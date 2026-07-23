Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Attacks Escalate Saudi-Iran Standoff

The Iranian-aligned Houthis have claimed responsibility for military strikes on two Saudi oil tankers, intensifying the conflict in the Red Sea and raising global oil supply concerns as Iran seeks control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Yemen-based militants, controlling areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, are imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in a strategic move. Meanwhile, U.S. military actions against Iran, directed by President Trump, continue for the 12th consecutive night, aiming to degrade Iran's threat to maritime transit.

With escalating tensions, both countries face severe implications. Iran threatens countermeasures on regional infrastructure if attacked, impacting global energy flow. Amidst damaging drone and missile exchanges, the human toll rises significantly, with civilian and military casualties on all sides.