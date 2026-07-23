South Korea's Quest for Peaceful Coexistence

In a diplomatic effort to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, reaffirmed the country's dedication to achieving peaceful coexistence with North Korea. During remarks at a multinational meeting, Cho emphasized the importance of resuming dialogue with Pyongyang.

Cho stated that the Republic of Korea is committed to making every effort to establish peaceful conditions and shared prosperity with its northern neighbor. The meeting included participants from Southeast Asia, as well as China, Japan, and South Korea, highlighting the regional significance of these discussions.

The minister's comments reflect South Korea's ongoing strategy to balance regional security concerns with aspirations for long-term peace, amid a complex geopolitical landscape involving key Asian nations.