U.S.-Iran Tensions Stabilize Dollar Amid Yen's Historic Low
The dollar remained stable on Thursday amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, while the Japanese yen hovered near historic lows. The dollar index was flat as rising oil prices due to military strikes increased inflation fears, potentially influencing Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. The yen's weakness is compounded by strong dollar trends.
- Country:
- United States
The dollar showed stability on Thursday as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions heightened investor caution, boosting the safe-haven currency's appeal. Meanwhile, the yen persistently hovered near a historic low with scant prospects for recovery.
Amidst mounting geopolitical tensions, the dollar index, which pits the greenback against major currencies like the yen and the euro, remained static at 101.11. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reignited fears of rising oil prices and inflation, with Brent crude futures climbing over 1.3%.
Bank of Japan officials are considering more aggressive rate hikes due to growing inflationary pressures, yet the yen continues to weaken due to the dollar's dominance and Japan's low-interest-rate policy. Analysts do not expect Japanese intervention until after the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
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