Oil Wars: Rising Tensions in the Red Sea

The Iranian-aligned Houthis have asserted responsibility for military attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, intensifying global concerns over the safety of oil supplies. This tactical move aligns with efforts to enforce a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, in tandem with Iran's strategy in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis control areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping lane opposite the Strait of Hormuz. Recent threats have led to an increased avoidance of this area by oil tankers, significantly impacting oil pricing and distribution worldwide and piling pressure on President Trump's administration.

The U.S. military, acting on President Trump's orders, has executed further strikes against Iran, with Tehran warning of retaliatory actions on critical regional infrastructure. These developments foreshadow potential disruptions in the global oil market if diplomatic resolutions stall.