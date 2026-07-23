Drone Strike Hits Kuwait's Abdali Border Crossing

A drone attack hit Kuwait's Abdali border crossing with Iraq, causing damage but no casualties. Abdali, in Al-Jahra Province, is a crucial land crossing for passenger and commercial traffic between Kuwait and Iraq. The incident highlights security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:31 IST
Drone Strike Hits Kuwait's Abdali Border Crossing
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

A drone strike targeted Kuwait’s Abdali border crossing with Iraq, inflicting material damage on Thursday, according to Kuwait's army. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Abdali border, situated in Kuwait's northern Al-Jahra Province, serves as the main land crossing with Iraq. It is a vital conduit for both passenger and commercial traffic between the two nations.

This event underscores ongoing security challenges in the region and raises questions about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone attacks.

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