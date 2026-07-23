Drone Strike Hits Kuwait's Abdali Border Crossing

A drone strike targeted Kuwait’s Abdali border crossing with Iraq, inflicting material damage on Thursday, according to Kuwait's army. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Abdali border, situated in Kuwait's northern Al-Jahra Province, serves as the main land crossing with Iraq. It is a vital conduit for both passenger and commercial traffic between the two nations.

This event underscores ongoing security challenges in the region and raises questions about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone attacks.