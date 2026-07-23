Chill in Cinemas: Rome Offers Cool Cinematic Escape

Rome combats summer's sweltering heat by offering free cinema screenings in 11 air-conditioned venues, part of a broader climate relief plan. Named in homage to 'Il Grande Freddo', the initiative will run until August 4, expanding Rome's overall climate refuge network.

Comcast's Peacock platform reports its first quarterly profit, boosted by subscriber interest in the World Cup and popular reality series 'Love Island USA', leading to a 3% rise in premarket trading shares.

Paramount Skydance secures EU approval for its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, following agreement to sever a film distribution deal with Universal Pictures as part of compliance measures. Prosecutors reveal evidence against singer D4vd in a court case over murder allegations. Meanwhile, cultural retrospectives and legal verdicts signal an eventful time for entertainment industry insiders.