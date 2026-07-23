Escalating Conflict: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Retaliatory Acts

Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Army launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Jordan, reportedly destroying defense systems. This response follows repeated U.S. attacks on Iranian sites and highlights escalating tensions after the collapse of a peace memorandum. The U.S. continues its operations targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:37 IST
Escalating Conflict: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Retaliatory Acts
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Army launched a series of retaliatory strikes on U.S. military installations in Kuwait and Jordan on Thursday, according to statements issued by Iranian authorities.

The IRGC announced that its forces targeted American bases in Jordan, destroying a THAAD radar system and setting fire to fuel tanks. In Kuwait, strikes reportedly destroyed a Patriot defense system and a depot housing MQ-9 drones. Iran asserts these actions were in response to repeated U.S. attacks on Iranian territory.

The Iranian Army, in its continued 23rd phase of "Operation Lightning," claimed successful drone assaults on various facilities at U.S. bases in Kuwait. Concurrently, the U.S. Central Command confirmed ongoing operations against Iranian military targets, marking the 12th night of attacks, thereby intensifying the conflict in the region.

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