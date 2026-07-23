Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Tankers

The French government has condemned attacks by Iran-backed Houthi allies in Yemen on Saudi oil tankers. These actions, termed as irresponsible, pose a significant escalation in tensions. The attacks, part of a naval blockade, threaten global oil supply by risking another chokepoint alongside the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:29 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Tankers
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Houthi allies of Iran in Yemen have reportedly targeted Saudi oil tankers as part of a naval blockade, sparking condemnation from the French government. Officials describe the strikes as a serious escalation and irresponsible action, posing a risk to global oil trade.

The French foreign ministry has called on the Houthis to cease their aggressive actions against Saudi Arabia, highlighting the potential for drastic implications in international oil supply.

The situation threatens to create a second chokepoint for global oil, alongside the already strained Strait of Hormuz, thereby increasing tensions in the region significantly.

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