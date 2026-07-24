Chocolatier in Legal Cocoa Crisis: Lindt Sued Over Child Labor Allegations

Lindt is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. over allegedly using child labor in its cocoa supply chain from Ghana and Ivory Coast, despite its claims of ethical sourcing. The case highlights broader industry issues with enforcement of human rights and ethical practices among major chocolate manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 00:22 IST
Chocolatier in Legal Cocoa Crisis: Lindt Sued Over Child Labor Allegations
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent legal development, Swiss chocolate maker Lindt faces accusations in a U.S. court over its purported use of child labor in cocoa production. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., spotlights alleged disparities between Lindt's ethical commitments and its real-world practices in sourcing ingredients from Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Lindt, which prides itself on sustainable and responsible sourcing, is accused of misleading consumers by not adhering to its stated morals. The cocoa industry giant allegedly profits from the widespread use of child labor, a fact it has been aware of for over two decades, according to International Rights Advocates, the law firm pursuing the case.

Reacting to the allegations, Lindt has strongly denied these claims, asserting strict protocols against child labor while highlighting initiatives like their 2030 Sustainability Plan. As the case unfolds, it sheds light on broader issues within the chocolate industry and the implementation of legal standards concerning child labor.

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