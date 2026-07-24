Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Positioned about 75 miles from Galveston, Texas, the storm has moved inland, bringing concerns over potential impacts in the surrounding regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 01:14 IST
Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border. The storm is approximately 75 miles from Galveston, Texas, where residents are bracing for potential effects.

The path of Bertha has raised concerns, with meteorologists closely monitoring its progress. Its impact on local communities is yet to be fully assessed.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the storm’s effects become clearer.

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