Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border. The storm is approximately 75 miles from Galveston, Texas, where residents are bracing for potential effects.

The path of Bertha has raised concerns, with meteorologists closely monitoring its progress. Its impact on local communities is yet to be fully assessed.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the storm’s effects become clearer.