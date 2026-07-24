Spain's Budget Stalemate: A Political Deadlock

In a significant setback for Spain's ruling government, the lower house rejected the proposed 2027 spending framework on Thursday, further complicating efforts to approve a state budget before the current legislative term expires next year. The proposal faced a narrow defeat by a vote of 166-176, with five abstentions.

Spain has operated without a new budget since 2023, hindered by the minority coalition's insufficient support in a divided parliament. As a result, the government has had to extend the existing 2023 accounts for three consecutive years. The failure to rally the conservative People's Party, far-right Vox, Catalan separatist party Junts, and hard-left Podemos highlights the ongoing challenge to break the impasse and resume a normal budgetary process.

Despite opposition pressure for an early election, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez remains committed to completing his term, with the next general election required by August 2027. Meanwhile, lawmakers have approved alternative measures aimed at cushioning consumers and businesses from recent international economic disruptions.