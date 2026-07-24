Court Rules OpenAI's ChatGPT Training Does Not Infringe Copyright

An Indian court ruled on Friday that the use of ANI's news content by OpenAI's ChatGPT does not breach copyright laws.

This marks the first substantive legal decision in India regarding AI companies training language models with copyrighted news without permission, an issue also seen in the US and Canada.

Despite ANI's lawsuit against OpenAI in 2024, the court recognized ChatGPT's data storage as part of fair-dealing for research, a safeguard within India's Copyright Act, and found no infringement.