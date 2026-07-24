Resignation of Bangladesh's President Amid Political Upheaval

President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh has resigned, as reported by local media on Friday. Having stepped into the role in April 2023, Shahabuddin found himself guiding the nation through turbulent times, notably after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from office by youth protesters in August 2024.

The resignation comes amidst a backdrop of political unrest, with a caretaker government stepping in only days after Hasina's ousting. The role of the president in Bangladesh remains largely ceremonial, with the real power residing in the hands of the prime minister and the cabinet.

This news marks a significant moment in the South Asian country's political landscape, indicating potential shifts and the ongoing challenges faced by its governance structure.