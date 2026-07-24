U.S. lawmakers are embroiled in a debate over the location of the 2027 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe summit, with some advocating for Charleston, South Carolina, over Belgrade, Serbia. Republican Representative Joe Wilson is spearheading a resolution for the event to be held in his home state.

The resolution, backed by 40 co-sponsors, is set to be introduced to Congress, playing into broader geopolitical tensions regarding Serbia's relationship with Moscow and the U.S.'s stance on Kosovo. Lawmakers argue over whether the summit's location should reflect a firmer U.S. position on Serbia's international policies.

Some lawmakers favor sustained diplomacy with Serbia, aspiring to align the nation more closely with Western interests, whereas others, dismayed by Serbia's links to Russia, demand a harder line. The debate rages on as the resolution's future remains uncertain during an upcoming congressional recess.