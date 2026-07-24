Boipatong Remembrance Calls Youth to Build a United South Africa

Young South Africans have been urged to learn from the country's democratic history and use open dialogue to strengthen social cohesion, nation-building and a shared national identity. Emfuleni Local Municipality Executive Mayor Hassan Mako made the call during the Milestones of Freedom Provincial Launch in Vanderbijlpark, held in remembrance of those killed in the Boipatong massacre on 17 June 1992.

Mako described Boipatong as sacred ground and recalled the violence that devastated the community 34 years ago. On the night of 17 June 1992, about 300 armed men attacked residents with pangas, axes and guns, killing 45 people, including women, children and elderly residents. The tragedy remains one of the painful chapters of South Africa's struggle for democracy. Mako said remembering Boipatong is not only about revisiting loss; it is also about honouring the courage and sacrifice of people who faced oppression and helped shape the country's freedom.

He called on communities to reject racism, racial discrimination and intolerance, saying honest conversations about history and freedom can build greater understanding between South Africans.

Major anniversaries shape the campaign

This year's Milestones of Freedom campaign brings together several important anniversaries in the country's democratic journey. They include 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, 50 years since the 1976 youth uprisings, 70 years since the anti-pass campaign and 60 years since the forced removals from District Six.

These events tell the story of a country shaped by resistance, sacrifice and the determination to build a more equal society. The campaign also reflects the government's commitment to protect democratic gains and improve service delivery in communities.

Constitution knowledge for the next generation

Vereeniging Magistrate's Court Manager Teboho Motloenya encouraged young people to understand the Constitution and the values it protects. He said the rights and opportunities young people enjoy today were secured through the struggles of those who came before them.

Motloenya stressed the importance of education in helping young people develop the knowledge and confidence to take part in society. He pointed to the National Schools Moot Court Competition, hosted each year by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development with the Department of Basic Education and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Dialogue as a path to cohesion

The Moot Court programme gives learners a chance to explore constitutional rights, legal principles and the practical meaning of democracy. It also introduces students to how the Constitution is applied in daily life. Mako said nation-building remains an ongoing responsibility that needs care, protection and participation from every generation. For young people in particular, understanding the past can help guide their role in building a fairer and more united South Africa.