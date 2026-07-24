South Africa and Germany Reaffirm Support for International Law

South Africa and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to international law, multilateral cooperation and dialogue during talks between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and German Federal Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul in Pretoria. The meeting formed part of Wadephul's working visit to South Africa. After private and official bilateral discussions, the two ministers addressed areas of agreement and disagreement on major global conflicts.

Call for consistent application of international law

Lamola said international law was a central issue during the discussions. South Africa's position is that legal principles must be applied consistently, without double standards or selective interpretation. He said countries should be held to the same standards when international courts issue orders or when conflicts place civilian lives and national sovereignty at risk.

Lamola criticised the lack of implementation of provisional measures issued by international courts in relation to Israel's conduct in Gaza, saying South Africa believes the orders should be respected.

Diplomacy urged for Iran and Ukraine

On Iran, Lamola said South Africa believes the military confrontation could have been avoided because negotiations around the country's nuclear programme had been at an advanced stage. He warned that rising mistrust could deepen the conflict and said South Africa continues to support a return to negotiations as the only route to a durable and sustainable peace.

The Minister also repeated South Africa's view that a settlement to the war in Ukraine must be grounded in international law and respect for sovereignty. President Cyril Ramaphosa has remained in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of peace efforts.

Lamola said Zelensky had indicated a willingness to return to negotiations, provided talks take place at a neutral venue.

Sudan crisis remains a major concern

The ministers also discussed the conflict in Sudan, which Lamola described as one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies. South Africa has called for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access. As a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council, the country is supporting AU-led efforts to secure a peaceful settlement.

Partnership built on dialogue

South Africa and Germany share a long-standing relationship based on democratic values, economic ties and support for multilateral institutions. Germany remains South Africa's largest European trading partner and an important investor.

Despite differences over some geopolitical issues, both governments stressed that dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation remain essential to resolving conflicts and defending the international rules-based order.