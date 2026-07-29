Tragedy in the Fields: Immigrant Couple Found Dead in Guatemala

A Guatemalan couple was found dead in a sugarcane field after deportation from the US. Their one-year-old daughter was found alive beside them. The deaths highlight the dangers facing deported immigrants. The couple's three children are now with extended family as Guatemala plans stronger security measures amid rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 02:21 IST
Tragedy in the Fields: Immigrant Couple Found Dead in Guatemala
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  • Country:
  • Guatemala

A Guatemalan couple, having faced deportation from the United States, was discovered dead in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala this week, according to local authorities.

The tragic discovery included their one-year-old daughter, who was found alive next to their bodies, raising urgent concerns about the children's welfare. The country's prosecutor's office has placed the couple's three children with extended family members.

The deaths spotlight the severe challenges and dangers deported immigrants can face. In response to increasing violence attributed to organized crime, Guatemala's government has announced plans to enhance national security.

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