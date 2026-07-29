Tragedy in the Fields: Immigrant Couple Found Dead in Guatemala

A Guatemalan couple, having faced deportation from the United States, was discovered dead in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala this week, according to local authorities.

The tragic discovery included their one-year-old daughter, who was found alive next to their bodies, raising urgent concerns about the children's welfare. The country's prosecutor's office has placed the couple's three children with extended family members.

The deaths spotlight the severe challenges and dangers deported immigrants can face. In response to increasing violence attributed to organized crime, Guatemala's government has announced plans to enhance national security.