Corruption Crackdown in Ankara

Turkish police detained the opposition mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district, along with 51 other suspects, in a corruption investigation. The action was announced by the Interior Ministry, signaling a significant move in the ongoing political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:01 IST
Corruption Crackdown in Ankara
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  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a major development in Ankara, Turkish police have detained the opposition mayor of the Etimesgut district as part of a broader corruption investigation.

According to the Interior Ministry, 51 other suspects were also taken into custody on Thursday, reflecting heightened scrutiny on political figures.

The operation highlights the tense political situation as authorities focus on alleged graft within the district.

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