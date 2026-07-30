Turmoil in Ankara: Opposition Mayor Detained Amid Graft Probe

In a dramatic turn of events, Turkish police have detained the opposition mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district. This move is part of an ongoing graft investigation, as confirmed by broadcaster NTV and other local media outlets. The arrest has sparked significant controversy and concern.

The investigation has seen several figures taken into custody, raising suspicions about the underlying motives. Critics are questioning whether this is a legitimate crackdown on corruption or a politically-driven action meant to stifle opposition voices.

Turkey's political atmosphere remains tense, with this latest development adding fuel to the fire. Observers are closely watching how this case unfolds, considering its implications for the region's governance and democratic processes.