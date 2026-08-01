New Zealand Launches Wild Goat Hunting Drive to Protect Nature

New Zealand's National Wild Goat Hunting Competition is back for 2026, with Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager encouraging more people to take part in protecting the country's native landscapes. The competition, which runs from 1 August to 26 November, has become a major conservation event and has already helped remove more than 33,000 wild goats since it was introduced in 2023.

The initiative invites hunters of all experience levels to spend time outdoors while helping reduce wild goat populations that damage native forests, farmland and commercial forestry. Organisers hope this year's event will attract even more participants and strengthen community-led conservation efforts.

Hunters play a growing role in protecting ecosystems

James Meager said unmanaged wild goats can cause significant harm by stripping vegetation and putting pressure on fragile ecosystems. He described the competition as an example of how hunters, landowners and public agencies can work together to protect New Zealand's environment through practical action.

Participants enter the competition by submitting the tails of wild goats they have safely and humanely harvested at official collection points. Every tail submitted becomes an entry into a prize draw featuring more than $60,000 worth of prizes, donated by sponsors from the hunting industry.

Young hunters encouraged to join conservation effort

The competition is also introducing more young people to responsible hunting and wildlife management. Last year, 863 people entered the event, including 211 hunters under the age of 18, showing growing interest among younger New Zealanders in conservation through outdoor activities.

Wild goats are considered a suitable species for beginner hunters, giving them an opportunity to develop hunting skills while contributing to environmental protection. Organisers believe this hands-on approach helps build a stronger conservation culture for future generations.

Minister joins hunt to lead by example

James Meager has already taken part in this year's campaign, joining an early morning hunt in the hills around Wellington before attending Parliament, where he successfully harvested three wild goats.

He said the competition has become an important fixture on the hunting calendar and continues to influence participation. Previous surveys found that 75 percent of entrants were more likely to hunt wild goats after taking part in the event, reflecting the competition's growing impact on conservation and outdoor recreation across the country.